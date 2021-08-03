Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Goldberg's son appeared on WWE Raw last night in a segment with Bobby Lashley and his father ahead of their match at SummerSlam, and fans cannot believe what how different mini-Goldberg looks compared to the last time he was on TV.

On last night's episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley confronted Gage Goldberg, who was sat at ringside. Following on from this, Goldberg made his way down to the ring to go toe-to-toe with Lashley and MVP.

During the show, it was confirmed that Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the SummerSlam pay-per-view later on this month. With the pair going one-on-one for the first time ever.

Despite a huge match being booked for SummerSlam, all fans seem to be able to talk about is the fact that Goldberg's son looks so noticeably different compared to the last time he was on WWE TV in 2016.

Goldberg's son featured on WWE television a few times in 2016-17 after the WCW icon returned to the company for his feud with Brock Lesnar.

While five years may have passed, fans were still very surprised by the fact that Gage looked so noticeably different from the last time we saw him.

That's not all, as fans also look to social media to comment on how Gage Goldberg looks incredibly similar to how his father did several years ago, as can be seen from the tweet below.

News Now - Sport News