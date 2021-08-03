Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners target four-time Champions League winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco, Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Isco?

Konur states on Twitter that the 29-year-old is 'on the agenda' of Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus, but Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has yet to decide on the player's future.

What is Isco's pedigree?

Isco is a player who has a very high pedigree in the game. He has won four Champions League titles and scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for the Spanish national team - a good return for a player who isn't a striker.

Isco has always been highly-rated. Back in 2013 when he was at Malaga, Marca journalist Pablo Polo compared the player's level of control to his former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

"He has great vision as well as a killer pass, and a level of control reminiscent of Zidane," Polo wrote in Marca.

That is how skilful Isco can be when he is at his best.

Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal ADVANCED as Chelsea close in on Jules Kounde! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Where would Isco fit into Arsenal's squad?

As shown on Transfermarkt, Isco's natural position is as an attacking midfielder. He has also had spells on the left-wing and as a central midfielder, but most of his football has been played in the advanced role.

Looking at the Arsenal squad on Transfermarkt, there is only one natural attacking midfielder in the squad in Emile Smith Rowe. The 21-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners in the summer, and therefore looks set to be part of Mikel Arteta's first-team plans going forward.

But he could have some competition to deal with, be that Isco or Leicester City's James Maddison. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Pete O'Rourke revealed that the Arsenal manager is a big admirer of the Leicester star.

If Isco does join Arsenal, then he'll at the very least have Smith Rowe pushing him for a starting spot. Perhaps that is a challenge the Spanish international will relish.

1 of 15 Who scored Arsenal's winning goal in their clash with Tottenham at the Emirates last season? Alexandre Lacazette Nicolas Pepe Willian Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Is this the right time to sign Isco?

Isco hasn't been at his best recently. As shown by WhoScored, he was limited to eight league starts for Real Madrid last season. He didn't score a single goal and only had two assists. That is a far cry from 2016/17, when Isco netted 10 goals and created another eight.

Perhaps, after being at Madrid for so long - since 2013 - Isco needs a change of scenery to revitalise his game. He is 29 years old, and it would be interesting to see how he adapts to English football after spending his entire career in Spain.

Isco is rated as being worth £16.2m on Transfermarkt, which is quite a lot of money for a player whose contract expires at the end of the season. But if Arteta can manage to sign him for a smaller fee, around £10m for example, then Isco could be a gamble worth taking.

News Now - Sport News