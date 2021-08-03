Chelsea Transfer News: Two bids tabled for £90m-rated star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have already made two bids to try and bring Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Romelu Lukaku?

The Athletic claim that Chelsea have made two bids for Inter Milan forward Lukaku this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests that despite the Belgian publicly stating he's happy in Italy, the indications are that the Blues haven't given up on signing him. However, it does mention that a deal would be difficult to complete at this stage of the transfer window.

Why are Chelsea looking to sign a striker this summer?

Despite Chelsea's success last season when they won the Champions League, the London outfit were certainly short of a clinical forward.

Jorginho ended the previous Premier League campaign as the Blues' top scorer with just seven goals. Timo Werner failed to lead the line in the way Chelsea would have hoped last term as he scored only six league goals, dramatically short of the figures he achieved in the Bundesliga.

Olivier Giroud left the Blues earlier in the transfer window to join AC Milan, which has opened up a space in Chelsea's forward positions. Although, whether Lukaku is the man to fill that spot remains to be seen.

Is Lukaku a world-class striker?

There's certainly a strong argument for it. Lukaku scored 30 goals last season which compares pretty well to Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane.

In terms of domestic goals scored last term, the Belgium international was ranked seventh among players in Europe's top five leagues. He netted 24 league goals for Inter in the previous campaign. This was more than Kane but slightly fewer than Haaland, Ronaldo and Lewandowski.

Transfermarkt value Lukaku at £90m which suggests that if Chelsea were to sign the 28-year-old this summer, he wouldn't exactly be available for cheap.

Is Kane an option for Chelsea?

Harry Kane is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League having scored 23 goals last season with a further 14 assists to his name and there is no doubt he'd be a strong signing for Chelsea.

The England international had been linked with the Blues earlier this summer after Kane expressed his desire to leave the club. Recent reports have now revealed that the Tottenham captain has missed training which suggests he could be trying to force a move out of the club.

While he'd no doubt hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, Kane would likely be extortionately expensive should Chelsea want to make a move for him this summer.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones recently claimed that the 28-year-old would cost £150m. At that price Chelsea should steer well clear of the England international and maybe look for cheaper alternatives.

