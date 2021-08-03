Harry Kane Transfer Latest: England captain said Tottenham goodbyes at end of last season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed what Tottenham striker Harry Kane did at the end of the 2020/21 season.

What's the latest news regarding Harry Kane's future?

The England captain made a major statement on Monday when he failed to show up to training, having been expected to return from a holiday which he took after his involvement at Euro 2020.

Tottenham appear to be displeased by Kane's behaviour, and are set to fine the 28-year-old as a result.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones claimed that Kane's actions did not shock him, as he believes that the forward bid farewell to his colleagues at Tottenham at the end of last season.

Jones said: “From what I understand and what I’m told, Harry Kane said his goodbyes at the end of last season. Players and staff at Tottenham were left in little doubt that he was not expecting to return to the club this season.

“Since then, things haven’t really opened up for Harry Kane as he would have hoped or expected them to. There was the Gary Neville interview, there was The Sun story, there was this training ground strike if you want to call it that by not turning up on Monday.

“Those three things have done little to convince Daniel Levy that he is going to now sell Harry Kane and in fact it’s the opposite. So, from Harry Kane being in that position, the final day of last season thinking: ‘That’s my last game for Tottenham, now I move on, now I get some trophies.’ It hasn’t opened up as he’d have thought and there’s been some decisions and situations that might turn out to be regrettable.”

To hear everything that Jones said on Kane, watch the video below...

Could Kane's actions come back to haunt him?

Jones suggested that Kane may regret some of the decisions that he has made in time, and that may well be the case, especially if he stays at Spurs.

Kane has been adored by the club's fans in recent years as he has scored goals for fun, helping the team into the Champions League final just two years ago.

However, his actions may lead to some supporters losing faith in him, and it could take time for him to repair his relationship with the side's fanbase.

Do Tottenham have any plans in place to replace Kane?

If Kane does depart Spurs this summer, the club do appear to have taken steps to line up potential replacements.

Last month, Southampton's Danny Ings emerged as Tottenham's top transfer target, while the north London club have also been linked with Dusan Vlahovic, who netted 21 goals in Serie A for Fiorentina last term.

These are two high-class forwards, highlighting how Spurs could still have some strong attacking options next year even if they do lose Kane.

