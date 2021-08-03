Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury plans alternative if Joshua loses

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury apparently has been making alternative plans with Bob Arum, should Anthony Joshua lose his mandatory defence against Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Top Rank CEO Arum recently confirmed that there are alternative plans on the table, should Joshua lose against Usyk in September, which will likely set up a rematch between the two heavyweights.

Fury vs Joshua has been the fight that the fans, especially in the UK, have wanted to see for a long time, but Top Rank is already planning ahead should the fight be postponed yet again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arum would reveal the opportunities that are available outside of the Joshua fight, should Fury need to look elsewhere.

"There are a lot of good heavyweights that we could fight. Tyson, because of his personality, has really appealed to the American audience and is such a big favourite in the US.

"He is larger than life, he is a straight talker, and people in the States love him. We would do a fight for Tyson in the US while Joshua and Usyk finish their business."

Arum on Usyk potentially beating Joshua

Despite Joshua winning being the preferred outcome for all parties involved in the Fury/Joshua negotiations, Arum has said that he will still be rooting for Usyk come September 25th in Tottenham Stadium.

"Usyk is a friend of mine because he is Vasyl Lomachenko's friend. It is against my economic interest, but I will be rooting for him in the fight! I just can't help myself.

"This is a new era. We have never seen heavyweights of the size that we see now. We've never seen a guy of 6'9'' like Tyson fight the way he does. Or Joshua. They are all huge.

"In ordinary times a guy like Usyk, against a 6'2'' heavyweight, has a really good shot."

Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder in the trilogy fight on October 9th. Again, the hope will be for both Top Rank and Matchroom, Fury and Joshua's promoters respectively, that they win their mandatory fights and can go on to plan a mega bout in the United Kingdom for 2022.

