WWE RAW: Nia Jax busted open in brutal brawl with Rhea Ripley

The latest installment of Monday Night RAW kept fans entertained as new rivalries reached boiling point and brawls turned nasty.

Charlotte Flair and Nikki A.S.H met once again as the two clashed over the red brand title, and Alexa Bliss continued to goad Eva Marie in a terrifying new storyline.

Rhea Ripley also took to the ring, and while she is no longer the RAW women's champion, it didn't stop her from subduing another wrestler to her mercy.

The Nightmare locked horns with fellow Australian Nia Jax in a match that quickly became gruesome.

Just minutes after the first bell, The Irresistible Force readied up to unleash a powerbomb on Ripley, but her move was evaded and Jax was shown wearing a crimson mask as she got up from the mat.

During Ripley's takedown, Jax was bust open under her left eye and started bleeding immediately, but she continued with the match despite her injury.

The match ended in favour of The Nightmare, who landed herself a huge win ahead of her appearance on the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

After pinning The Irresistible Force for the win, Ripley delivered one last blow for the road as she dispatched a thunderous Riptide onto an already floored Jax.

Ripley will be taking on Charlotte Flair and RAW women's champion Nikki A.S.H in a triple threat match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21st.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw in the build-up to WWE SummerSlam live here in the UK on BT Sport.

