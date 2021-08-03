Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor is always in the headlines, whether he is fighting or not.

Having been brought down to the earth in ruthless fashion by Dustin Poirier for the second time this year, he has been trying to recover from the brutal injuries sustained in the fight.

After an awkward landing stepping back from throwing a punch, McGregor broke his leg completely, which resulted in a doctor stoppage in the first round, giving the American a 2-1 win in their trilogy.

Having said that, due to the way the third fight ended, a fourth could be in the pipeline once the Irishman is fully recovered.

However, some people seem to be worried about the state The Notorious One is in right now.

Apart from the other alleged excuses he keeps finding for the defeat to Poirier, his social media keeps getting more and more intriguing, with plenty of fans showing concern for the fighter's health and mental state.

Earlier today, McGregor posted a video of him sat on the sofa all relaxed, smoking what he says is a “big blunt,” before he does what is best not described because it simply can’t be.

After posting the above video, the response from fans was mixed to say the least. Some were enjoying it, some were mocking it, but others were showing serious concern for McGregor's mental welfare.

That is not all he has done today, though.

It had been announced recently that he would be fighting Al Foran in a wheelchair charity boxing match. However, he has made it clear that it is not happening anytime soon.

He tweeted: “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please!”

While that will upset a lot of people, it is understandable that he does not want to fight at this moment. There is always a risk of doing further damage, so it’s pretty sensible on his part.

Let's just hope everything is okay with Conor McGregor, and we mean that both physically and mentally.

