Gran Turismo Tier List: All games ranked from worst to best according to Metacritic

The Gran Turismo series has been running now for over two decades and helped put Sony's PlayStation on the map.

The virtual racing sim has been a monumental success over the years and unsurprisingly helped pave the way for professional eSports racing games in future years due to its realism.

Thousands of road cars and racing cars have been available at your disposal over the years in the franchise, as well as famous real-life circuits such as Laguna Seca with its infamous 'corkscrew' corner.

Some Gran Turismo titles have been judged more harshly than others. But which one was praised the highest? Scroll down to find out what is the best Gran Turismo game according to its Metacritic score.

10. Gran Turismo (PSP) - 74

Many couldn't get to grips with the handheld version of the game. That being said, this game sold in its millions.

9. Gran Turismo Sport - 75

Hugely mixed reactions to the latest edition of Gran Turismo to date, with many complaining about its lack of variety.

8. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue - 80

The first edition for PS3 and proved not to be as popular as the previous-gen versions.

7. Gran Turismo 6 - 81

While the single-player game mode was solid, users grumbled about the game regarding how similar it was to Prologue.

6. Gran Turismo HD Concept - 82

A visually stunning example of what was to come in the Gran Turismo series.

5. Gran Turismo 5 - 84

Hundreds of cars and tracks to choose from, it was a game that really impressed the Gran Turismo fanbase.

4. Gran Turismo 4 - 89

You could play this game for hours and never get bored! It's a very enjoyable game and the gaming community agreed.

3. Gran Turismo 2 - 93

Hugely popular, but wasn't quite as good as the game that it proceeded.

2. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec - 95

The third edition of the series was hugely popular, with some seriously fast racing cars available at your disposal.

1. Gran Turismo - 96

Easily at the top of the pile. Some say that the original games are best, and on this occasion, that theory is exactly right.

