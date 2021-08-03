Portsmouth Transfer News: Pompey casting eye over 6ft 3inch Premier League man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 League One campaign set to kick-off this weekend, it will be intriguing to see who will emerge as contenders for promotion in this division.

Whilst the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will be determined to seal an immediate return to the Championship next year, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth will also be keen to mount a sustained push for a top-two finish in the coming months.

Having witnessed his side miss out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the previous campaign, Pompey manager Danny Cowley has opted to stamp his authority on the club's squad this summer.

As well parting ways with a plethora of players, Cowley has managed to secure the services of a host of fresh faces during the current transfer window.

Connor Ogilvie became the latest individual to join Portsmouth yesterday as he put pen to paper on an initial two-year deal which includes an option for the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Seemingly not content with these new arrivals, Cowley is now casting an eye on one of Leicester City's players.

According to HampshireLive, Foxes forward George Hirst is currently training with Portsmouth ahead of a potential move to Fratton Park.

It is understood that whilst Leicester are unwilling to sell the 22-year-old, they are believed to be open to the possibility of allowing him to make a temporary exit this summer.

Since joining the Premier League outfit in 2019 following a spell in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Hirst has struggled to establish himself at senior level as he has only made two appearances for the Foxes.

Loaned out to Rotherham United during the previous campaign, the six-foot three-inch forward failed to score for the club despite featuring on 31 occasions in the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is important to note that Hirst was limited to just four starts last season for the Millers, his performances in the second-tier left a lot to be desired as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.12.

Although the forward could potentially step up his performance levels by featuring in a lower division next season, it could be argued that he may struggle to compete with the likes of John Marquis and Gassan Ahadme for a position if he seals a move to Portsmouth.

Therefore, unless Hirst is able to impress Cowley in training, it may end up being beneficial for both parties if this particular switch doesn't happen.

Whilst Hirst could join a club who can guarantee him the game-time that he needs to improve as a player, Portsmouth could turn their attention to signing a forward who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

