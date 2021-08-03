Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Download Times Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence is arriving today and all the times that the update is available to download across the country have been revealed.

The new season launches today, but it will only be available to access after players have downloaded the update. We expect this update to be a large file as there is a whole lot of new content coming out.

Apex Legends has been a roaring success, and one of the reasons behind this is due to the fact that they have brought out so many seasons with a lot of new content for players to get their hands on.

Download Times Revealed for Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence

Many Apex fans will be anxiously waiting to get their hands on the new season, but they do not have long to wait as it is just a few hours away.

The game will be bringing a lot of new content for the community, including new legend Seer, who looks to give Bloodhound a run for its money when it comes to Tracker’s in the game.

For those wondering, there are a tonne of different times depending on your location and for two countries, some will be coming out on August 4th instead of August 3rd.

The times season 10 is available to download and update are:

August 3rd:

10AM PT

12AM CT

1PM ET

2PM Brazil

6PM UK

7PM EU

10:30PM IST

August 4th:

2AM Japan

3AM AEST

Make sure you jump online immediately when the update is available to download so that you can jump back into Kings Canyon straight away.

Hopefully the update delivers exciting content for players, and with the information we have seen so far, it should be one of the most exciting season updates yet.

