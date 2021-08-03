Valorant: TSM reportedly looking to create Academy roster

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

North American based eSports heavyweight TSM is reportedly set to field an Academy roster in Valorant.

Sources recently indicated to Upcomer that the project to create an Academy roster for the popular FPS game was recently "given the green light."

TSM has not yet signed any team or players specifically to form the academy roster; however, the project has been discussed internally at the company for quite some time.

It was indicated that this Academy roster would serve as backup, should any players from the main roster need replacing.

Again, it's not confirmed who will be signed for the Academy team, but it will likely feature some of the up-and-coming talents in the North American Valorant scene.

This news follows TSM winning the Champions Tour North America Stage 3: Challengers 2 over the weekend. TSM would defeat Gen.G, T1, Luminosity on their way to the final before defeating FaZe Clan in the Grand Final 3-1.

TSM creating Academy roster for Valorant

Academy rosters are not new for the still rising eSport. T1 fields an Academy roster in Valorant, with the team having been originally signed back on June 11th, 2020.

The T1 side is currently formed around Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic and former Dignitas player Noah “rara” Giesbrecht.

T1 has also used the Academy system to promote one of their players to the main Valorant roster.

Anthony “dawn” Hagopian was moved to the main team after Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo was benched. Jung-woo was dropped from the team as he recovers from health issues.

Valorant has grown immensely since being introduced as an eSport, with the FPS title bringing over legends from the likes of CS:GO and Rainbow Six: Siege to the newer IP.

