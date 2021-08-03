Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League clubs are playing their final few pre-season friendlies ahead of the new campaign, which starts in a little more than two weeks time.

This summer has been slightly different.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, clubs have been unable to travel around the world to play glamorous friendlies that benefits their global appeal in the likes of Asia, Oceania and America.

Instead, many clubs have remained in Europe with some even deciding to stay in England as they prepare for the 2020/21 season.

That wasn’t the case for Liverpool back in 2007.

They, alongside fellow Premier League clubs, Portsmouth and Fulham, travelled to Hong Kong to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy alongside South China - a side from Hong Kong.

Quiz: How much do you know about Liverpool's first-team?

1 of 10 Which Brazilian club did Alisson Becker play for? Corinthians Cruzeiro Santos Internacional

We don’t blame you if you can’t remember too much about the competition but it was won by Portsmouth in a penalty shootout against Liverpool.

But we wanted to talk about an incident that took place in the semi-finals between South China and Liverpool because it’s, quite frankly, ridiculous.

Liverpool won the match 3-1 thanks to goals from John Arne Riise, Xabi Alonso and Daniel Agger.

But forget about that because we want to talk about Li Haiqiang’s strike for South China.

Why?

Because it’s been dubbed as the ‘greatest unknown free-kick goal’ on a Reddit thread.

Li Haiqiang was about 40 yards out on the right wing when he attempted to catch Scott Carson, who was expecting a cross into the box, out at the near post.

And he did just that in style as he whipped it right into the top corner leaving Carson with absolutely no chance.

Video: Li Haiqiang's free-kick vs Liverpool

What. A. Strike.

Fans on Reddit has been praising the goal on the thread after it was posted. Check out the best reaction:

"F**k me that was perfect," one exclaimed.

"Huh... Can't believe I've never seen this before," another added.

"Brilliant, absolutely brilliant," a third said.

Another simply added: "Wow..."

"I never knew this existed. My life is better now," one fan added.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Li Haiqiang’s strike may remind Liverpool fans of a goal one of their former players once scored.

In the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, Fabio Aurelio scored a very similar free-kick to open the scoring during a 4-4 thriller.

Liverpool did crash out having lost the first leg at Anfield 3-1 but Aurelio’s free-kick was certainly memorable.

News Now - Sport News