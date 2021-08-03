Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena and AEW star Miro (formerly Rusev) reunited on the red carpet yesterday at the premiere for Suicide Squad.

John Cena, who returned to WWE at Money in the Bank last month, was able to have a brief conversation with the TNT Champion on the red carpet last night, even introducing him to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

The reunion may not have been particularly lengthy, but it's nice to see Miro and John Cena, the latter of whom was wearing his Peacemaker outfit, getting the opportunity to catch up.

Miro and John Cena certainly know each other well, with Cena defeating Miro (performing as Rusev at the time) to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania XXX.

The match, which was Miro's first at WrestleMania, has had many people talking, with the majority of fans seemingly of the opinion that Rusev should have defeated John Cena at the show.

As he was busy at the premiere for Suicide Squad yesterday, last night's episode of Monday Night Raw is the first televised show that John Cena has missed since returning to WWE at Money in the Bank.

While he may not have always appeared on the broadcast, Cena has either wrestled for the live crowd or cut a promo on TV on every single show since making his emphatic return last month.

It was confirmed on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown that John Cena will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion at SummerSlam in what will almost certainly be the show's main event.

You can find out exactly what John Cena got up to on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News