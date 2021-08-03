FIFA 22: Social media outraged by latest EA next-gen plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will not include Ultimate Team (FUT) promotional offers for previous-gen consoles, according to online leaks.

We were already aware that PC players were to be penalised with not having the latest HyperMotion technology in the latest edition of the virtual football series.

However, this appears to be snowballing to FUT as well and leaks have riled up fans of the FIFA franchise online.

FIFA 22 FUT next-gen offers

According to FUTZone on Twitter, promotional offers for FUT will only be available on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This means that PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch players will miss out on more promotional offers due to owning older hardware, with the newer systems being notoriously difficult to get hold of.

Understandably, this provoked a hugely negative reaction across social media. Here you will find some of the best comments from FIFA fans:

