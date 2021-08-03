Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite being one of the most decorated female stars in the company's history, it has been reported that Ric Flair was unhappy with how his daughter, multi-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, was being booked by WWE.

Dave Meltzer explains on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair actually sent a text message to Vince McMahon to "complain" about the booking of his daughter Charlotte Flair:

“He had sent a message, I think it was a text message, but he had sent a message to Vince McMahon, and it was basically complaining about Charlotte’s booking, her situation. And now he’s gone."

It's unclear what aspects of Charlotte Flair's booking that Ric was unhappy with, but the former NXT star has been involved in women's title matches at every single pay-per-view since WrestleMania in April.

Meltzer also explains that despite reports complaining that Flair asked to leave the company and was granted his release, he has heard that Vince McMahon decided to release the 16-time World Champion himself:

"I’ve seen it said it was his decision to leave, and I just know from people who I know who are closer to this situation than I am that say that it was Vince’s decision.”

In case you missed the news, it was reported yesterday in a dual report from WrestlingInc and Fightful that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was no longer contracted to WWE after being granted his release by the company.

The news caught many people by surprise, with WWE using Ric Flair as recently as this year in a storyline with Lacey Evans that was only dropped when Evans legitimately fell pregnant.

WWE has yet to officially confirm that Ric Flair is no longer with the company, and Flair has yet to comment on the reports himself, so for any potential updates on the matter, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com.

Thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription.

