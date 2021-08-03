Warzone Season 5: Leaks Reveal New Weapon Coming To The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 is coming to Call of Duty this month and recent leaks have revealed a new gun that will be coming to the battle royale game mode.

No doubt new weapons are a big part of a new season being released, and in the past, such new guns like the C58 and FARA83 have become very overpowered.

Due to this, the community wants to try new weapons when they are immediately released.

Call of Duty themselves also have to keep an eye on the new guns as they typically have to nerf them after release.

There will be more than one weapon added to the game in this upcoming update, but for now the leaks only reveal one of the new guns.

Leakers have revealed one of the weapons coming to Warzone Season 5

We see a lot of leaks when a new season is on its way in Call of Duty, and these latest leaks have come from @ModernWarzone on Twitter.

They posted on social media that the weapon coming to Warzone during season 5 is the Tec-9s. These are semi-automatics pistols and they will be coming to the game as akimbo pistols.

Akimbo weapons are always thoroughly enjoyed by the fan base as they are a lot of fun to use, no matter the quality of the weapons.

New weapons are always exciting, but the Tec-9s might be slightly underwhelming for the Call of Duty community as they will be hard to use in Warzone.

The battle royale game is very large, and with a lot of snipers and assault rifles used as the meta in the game, the pistol might not have a lot of impact. They might be effective in close-range battles, but only time will tell whether they actually have any use in the game.

Season 4 saw two weapons come to the battle pass, and a few others become available in the store, so hopefully we see some other weapons which are more better suited to the meta of Verdansk.

Make sure to keep an eye on our hub page as we will provide you with any updates about other possible weapons coming to season 5.

