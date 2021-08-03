Valorant: VCT Champions 2021 Qualified Teams for December 2021
The VCT 2021, Riot Games' first official tournament circuit for Valorant, is edging closer to the all-important Champions run in December.
The Valorant Champions Tour World Championship will be taking place in December, with sixteen teams from across the globe competing in a two-week-long tournament to crown the first-ever Valorant Global Champions.
There will be stages across the year consisting of Challengers and Masters events, providing teams with the chance to earn circuit points to qualify for the, soon to be, prestigious title of Global Champion.
11 teams representing North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan will qualify for the Global Champions tournament in December by accumulating circuit points.
There will also be the VCT Masters Three Berlin competition, which is currently slated to take place in September. The winner of this will also automatically qualify for the Global tournament at the end of the year.
Here are the currently qualified teams for the Valorant Global Champions tournament in December 2021:
North America
- Sentinels - The Sentinels team earned 400 circuit points after running the gambit at VCT Masters Reykjavík, defeating Fnatic 3-0 in the grand finals. Sentinels are the first team to qualify for the Global Champions tournament in December officially.
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- Version1
- Envy
- FaZe Clan
- 100 Thieves
- XSET
- Luminosity Gaming
- Cloud9 Blue
Read more: Valorant: Redeem Codes August 2021
EMEA
- TBD
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- Fnatic
- Team Liquid
- Gambit Esports
- Acend
- Futbolist
- Oxygen Esports
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Guild Esports
Brazil
- TBD
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- Team Vikings
- Sharks Esports
- Gamelanders
- FURIA Esports
- NOORG 2.0
- SLICK
- Stars Horizon
- Havan Liberty
Latin America
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- KRÜ Esports
- Six Karma
- Infinity Esports
- Lazer
- Australs
- Border Monsters
- 9z Team
- Furious Gaming
Southeast Asia
- TBD
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- X10 Esports
- FULL SENSE
- Team SMG
- BOOM Esports
- Bren Esports
- Paper Rex
- KPC
- Zeal Esports
Read More: Valorant Tier List (Patch 3.02): The Best Agents to Play Right Now
Korea
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- NUTURN
- Vision Strikers
- DWG
- Prince
- TNL Esports
- F4Q
- GochuGaru
- World Game Star
Japan
- TBD
Other Teams in the Circuit:
- Crazy Raccoon
- ZETA DIVISION
- REJECT
- FENNEL
- Northeption
- BlackBird Ignis
- Feeling
- Insomnia
Read More: Valorant Mobile: Latest News, Release Date, Beta, Gameplay Trailer, iOS, Android and More.
Last Chance Qualifier
- North America: TBD
- EMEA: TBD
- South America: TBD
- Asia: TBD
Masters Berlin winner
- TBD
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News