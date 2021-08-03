Valorant: VCT Champions 2021 Qualified Teams for December 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The VCT 2021, Riot Games' first official tournament circuit for Valorant, is edging closer to the all-important Champions run in December.

The Valorant Champions Tour World Championship will be taking place in December, with sixteen teams from across the globe competing in a two-week-long tournament to crown the first-ever Valorant Global Champions.

There will be stages across the year consisting of Challengers and Masters events, providing teams with the chance to earn circuit points to qualify for the, soon to be, prestigious title of Global Champion.

11 teams representing North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan will qualify for the Global Champions tournament in December by accumulating circuit points.

There will also be the VCT Masters Three Berlin competition, which is currently slated to take place in September. The winner of this will also automatically qualify for the Global tournament at the end of the year.

Here are the currently qualified teams for the Valorant Global Champions tournament in December 2021:

North America

Sentinels - The Sentinels team earned 400 circuit points after running the gambit at VCT Masters Reykjavík, defeating Fnatic 3-0 in the grand finals. Sentinels are the first team to qualify for the Global Champions tournament in December officially.

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

Version1

Envy

FaZe Clan

100 Thieves

XSET

Luminosity Gaming

Cloud9 Blue

EMEA

TBD

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

Fnatic

Team Liquid

Gambit Esports

Acend

Futbolist

Oxygen Esports

FunPlus Phoenix

Guild Esports

Brazil

TBD

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

Team Vikings

Sharks Esports

Gamelanders

FURIA Esports

NOORG 2.0

SLICK

Stars Horizon

Havan Liberty

Latin America

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

KRÜ Esports

Six Karma

Infinity Esports

Lazer

Australs

Border Monsters

9z Team

Furious Gaming

Southeast Asia

TBD

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

X10 Esports

FULL SENSE

Team SMG

BOOM Esports

Bren Esports

Paper Rex

KPC

Zeal Esports

Korea

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

NUTURN

Vision Strikers

DWG

Prince

TNL Esports

F4Q

GochuGaru

World Game Star

Japan

TBD

Other Teams in the Circuit:

Crazy Raccoon

ZETA DIVISION

REJECT

FENNEL

Northeption

BlackBird Ignis

Feeling

Insomnia

Last Chance Qualifier

North America: TBD

EMEA: TBD

South America: TBD

Asia: TBD

Masters Berlin winner

TBD

