After it was reported yesterday by various reputable sources, WWE has now taken to its official website to confirm the release of multi-time World Champion Ric Flair.

Taking to social media, WWE posted a statement confirming that Ric Flair is no longer working with the company, with the brief statement reading as follows:

We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021

Ric Flair has been working with WWE since returning to the company in 2012. While the Hall of Famer may not have wrestled since WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, Flair has held various on-screen roles with WWE over the last few years.

Flair was actually last seen on WWE TV earlier this year in a storyline with Lacey Evans and his daughter, former Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The storyline ended when Evans legitimately fell pregnant with her second child.

WWE rarely confirms the release of legends like Ric Flair, but given that rumours have been circulating over the last 24 hours, it's not too surprising that the company has opted to confirm the reports.

This is certainly not the first time that Ric Flair has left WWE. The 72-year-old joined WWE (then WWF) in August 1991, leaving the company just shy of 18 months later in January 1993.

The Hall of Famer then re-joined WWE after the company acquired WCW in 2001. Flair was part of the company for another eight years before leaving in 2009, the year after his retirement match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV.

After runs in Ring of Honor and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), Flair re-joined WWE in 2012. He has held various on-screen roles since then, including managing his daughter Charlotte on various different occasions.

