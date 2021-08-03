Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's tempting to think that, should Manchester City pull off a blockbuster double swoop for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, the rest of the Premier League might as well concede defeat already.

Clearly, football isn't as simple as that - grotesque ideas of the European Super League aside obviously - but the idea of perhaps the two individual standouts of last season moving to a team won the division at a canter is deeply concerning.

Should City happily break the British transfer record twice, there would need to be a balancing act. Of course, Pep Guardiola may feasibly start clearing his squad but, such is the level of talent on offer at the Etihad Stadium, big players will have to miss out.

As the transfer rumours begin to get more and more intense with the start of the Premier League just around the corner now, GIVEMEPSORT have decided to look at the two star-studded XIs City could field, assuming they land both England internationals.

The First Choice

While Guardiola is a manager renowned for his tinkering, as well as his tendency to drop big names, it seems reasonable to assume both Kane and Grealish would come in as starters, albeit maybe not right away.

With that in mind, here's a potential XI based on the first-choice last season, only with the added presence of two £100m + stars.

Obviously, Kane would be leading the line and, although there's the possibility of deploying Grealish in a central midfield position to finally replace David Silva, the Aston Villa star was at his best out on the left last time out.

Phil Foden could then drift to the right, creating an all-English frontline supplied by the excellent Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

At the back, little appears to need changing after a dramatic improvement during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Second Choice

Aside from the goalkeeper - an international in his own right - pretty much all of the names below would be the envy of most teams in Europe.

Joined by Raheem Sterling (perhaps England's best player at Euro 2020), serial-winner Riyad Mahrez and Brazil star Gabriel Jesus, it is an attacking line to rival most in the Premier League as it is.

Granted, Ferran Torres would be operating in a relatively unfamiliar central midfield role but Guardiola is a man seemingly obsessed with the idea of packing his engine room with as many options as possible.

Throw in the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Bernando Silva and even City's second-string eleven boasts ridiculous levels of talent.

