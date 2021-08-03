Back 4 Blood Beta: Sneak preview revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Back 4 Blood have unveiled a sneak peek into what players can expect from the Open Beta.

Warner Bros. Games recently announced that a brief test period will take place to obtain feedback from across the gaming community, in what is effectively the third instalment of the hugely popular Left 4 Dead (L4D) series.

So far, we have seen glimpses of gameplay, as well as features and directors cuts with the excitement building worldwide for Back 4 Blood.

Over the years, the L4D franchise produced several spin-off series and even evolved into a four-part comic that was drawn by Michale Avon Oeming, documenting the events of Bill, Louis, Zoey and Francis.

With the launch of the beta test just days away, Warner Bros had more to show us regarding all of the zombie-slaying action that is on the horizon.

Read more: Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Back 4 Blood Beta Sneak Peek

Thanks to IGN for sharing the developers' video, we got to see what Warner Bros have got coming up for us, and those that take part in the upcoming and all-important test period.

Not only did we get to see gameplay footage, but we also got an insight into the game's intelligent deck manager, challenges, weapons and different types of enemies that you can come across on Back 4 Blood.

As you would expect, the action is fast-paced, gruesome and gory in the highest order. Just to remind you, the beta test event runs from 5th August until 9th August 2021 in line with the release date in the autumn.

Back 4 Blood will be launched on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News