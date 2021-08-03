Valorant: TenZ pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TenZ is regarded as one of the best Valorant gamers on the circuit, with the former Counter-Strike player having been part of the FPS since the launch of the closed beta in April 2020.

The Sentinels player would sign for the team after winning the first Valorant LAN event in Reykjavik, Iceland, back in June 2021.

TenZ reportedly signed for a seven-figure amount, and he has been a massive part of the team ever since, guiding them to the top of the North American circuit in Valorant.

The Sentinels pro was the first player to reach VALORANT rank in-game back on May 2nd, 2020. With a diverse squad around him, TenZ and the Sentinels are set to dominate the North American circuit of Valorant for years to come.

Here are the full settings that TenZ uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

Finalmouse STARLIGHT-12 (MEDIUM)

DPI - 800

Sensitivity - 0.408

eDPI - 326.4

Hz - 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Keyboard Binds

HyperX ALLOY ORIGINS 60

Walk - L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon - 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1 -- Mouse 4

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Mouse 5

Jump - Wheel Down

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C

Use Object - E

Equip Spike - 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - F

Read More: Valorant Mobile: Latest News, Release Date, Beta, Gameplay Trailer, iOS, Android and More.

Crosshair

Colour - Cyan

Outlines - Off / 1 / 1

Center Dot - Off

Inner Lines - 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off

Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered - On

Minimap Size - 1.2

Minimap Zoom - 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Show Map Region Names - Always

Read More: Valorant Tier List (Patch 3.02): The Best Agents to Play Right Now

TenZ Video Settings

Monitor - BENQ ZOWIE XL2546

Display Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920x1080

Resolution - Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked

Frame Rate Limit Brightness - 80

Contrast - 50

Low Blue Light - 0

Black eQualizer - 10

Colour Vibrance - 10

Picture Mode - Gamer 1

Sharpness - 7

Gamma - 2

Colour Temperature - Bluish

DyAc - Off

Instant Mode - On

AMA - Premium

Read more: Valorant: Redeem Codes August 2021

Graphics Quality

Card - Asus GEFORCE RTX 3090

Material Quality - Low

Texture Quality - Low

Detail Quality - Low

UI Quality - Low

Vignette - Off

VSync - Off

Anti-Aliasing - None

Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

Improve Clarity - Off

Bloom - Off

Distortion - Off

First Person Shadows - Off

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

Check out some of the highlights from the Canadian eSports Valorant pro here:

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News