Valorant: TenZ pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
TenZ is regarded as one of the best Valorant gamers on the circuit, with the former Counter-Strike player having been part of the FPS since the launch of the closed beta in April 2020.
The Sentinels player would sign for the team after winning the first Valorant LAN event in Reykjavik, Iceland, back in June 2021.
TenZ reportedly signed for a seven-figure amount, and he has been a massive part of the team ever since, guiding them to the top of the North American circuit in Valorant.
The Sentinels pro was the first player to reach VALORANT rank in-game back on May 2nd, 2020. With a diverse squad around him, TenZ and the Sentinels are set to dominate the North American circuit of Valorant for years to come.
Here are the full settings that TenZ uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- Finalmouse STARLIGHT-12 (MEDIUM)
- DPI - 800
- Sensitivity - 0.408
- eDPI - 326.4
- Hz - 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Keyboard Binds
- HyperX ALLOY ORIGINS 60
- Walk - L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon - 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1 -- Mouse 4
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Mouse 5
- Jump - Wheel Down
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C
- Use Object - E
- Equip Spike - 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - F
Crosshair
- Colour - Cyan
- Outlines - Off / 1 / 1
- Center Dot - Off
- Inner Lines - 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off
Radar
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap Size - 1.2
- Minimap Zoom - 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Always
TenZ Video Settings
- Monitor - BENQ ZOWIE XL2546
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920x1080
- Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked
- Brightness - 80
- Contrast - 50
- Low Blue Light - 0
- Black eQualizer - 10
- Colour Vibrance - 10
- Picture Mode - Gamer 1
- Sharpness - 7
- Gamma - 2
- Colour Temperature - Bluish
- DyAc - Off
- Instant Mode - On
- AMA - Premium
Graphics Quality
- Card - Asus GEFORCE RTX 3090
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - None
- Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- First Person Shadows - Off
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
Check out some of the highlights from the Canadian eSports Valorant pro here:
