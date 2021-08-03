Simone Biles: Sunisa Lee gives adorable reaction to teammate's bronze-medal performance

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

American gymnast Sunisa Lee had an incredible reaction after teammate Simone Biles managed a bronze-medal winning performance on the beam at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Biles placed third in the beam with a score of 14 points, finishing behind China’s Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. Guan took the gold medal with 14.633, while Tang was the silver medallist with 14.233.

It was a significant moment for Biles, who did not compete in the team, all-around, vault, floor and uneven bars events after withdrawing to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old revealed she was struggling with the “twisties'', a mental block sometimes suffered by gymnasts.

No one was more happy to see Biles return to competition than her teammate Lee. She was shown celebrating wildly as Biles nailed her dismount from the beam. The moment was caught on camera by Twitter user James Rhodes, who shared the video with the caption: “Sunisa Lee's reaction to Simone Biles' performance is everything.”

Lee was also shown cheering and clapping for China’s gold-medal winner Guan Chenchen. Just moments after competition ended, Lee took to Twitter to respond to a video showcasing her support for the 16-year-old talent. She shared the video with the caption: "i love her sm".

At just 19-years-old, Lee has enjoyed an incredibly successful Olympic Games in Tokyo. She earned a gold medal in the individual all-around, claiming silver in the team and taking bronze on the uneven bars.

The team silver medal came after Biles withdrew from the event, having recorded a low score of 13.766 on the vault. Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum still managed to score 166.096 points, finishing behind the Russian Olympic Committee and in front of Team GB.

Although Biles did receive criticism from some quarters for her decision to withdraw from five Olympic events, she has also received a lot of support and praise for prioritising her mental well-being ahead of sporting achievement.

Biles revealed she was “proud” of herself for earning a bronze medal today after a difficult week. Although the beam is not the apparatus she is strongest on, Biles still has three world titles in the discipline.

"I didn't expect a medal today, I just wanted to go out there for me and that's what I did," she said.

