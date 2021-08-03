Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: When Will Tickets Be Available?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are trying to agree a deal after being ordered to fight by the WBO and boxing fans are keen to know when there will be tickets available for the big bout.

For Porter, this is a big experience and opportunity. He has a chance to take the belts off Crawford when he wasn’t expecting it.

Crawford was due to fight Errol Spence Jr, but the WBO wanted him to fight Porter first and the latter will be fighting Manny Pacquiao.

It will be interesting to see how this fight will play out, but no doubt Porter will be the underdog. Despite this event being forced upon them by the WBO, it still promises to be a great spectacle for all keen boxing fans.

What will also be interesting to see is who is invited to fight on the undercard of the event and there should be a few promising fights on the card.

When will tickets be available for Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter

The question on many fans' lips is when will tickets be available for the fight. There are a few things to sort out first before tickets will be sold.

One of these things is when will the date of the fight be, and for now this is not confirmed, but it is believed that it will happen in November.

The two welterweight boxers have had great success in their careers, but Crawford has definitely had the better career and is seen by many as one of the best welterweight boxers of all time.

When we get an official date, as well as an official venue, we will see tickets start to go on sale and no doubt boxing fans will have to get on these quick as there will be a lot of demand. When these tickets go on sale, we will provide all the information right here.

