Celtic Transfer News: Hoops in talks over former Man City target

Celtic are in talks with Shamrock Rovers about signing their 22-year-old defender Liam Scales, the Irish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Liam Scales?

The report discloses that the Hoops are in talks with the League of Ireland side about signing the player for what has been described as a 'significant six-figure fee'.

However, Shamrock Rovers want Scales to play in their Europa Conference League qualifier against KF Teuta Durres, the first leg of which is on Thursday night.

Therefore, a deal may not go through until that fixture has been played out.

What kind of pedigree does Scales have?

Scales has played five times for the Irish Under-21 squad, with his most recent appearance coming in a 2-1 loss to Iceland in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers last November.

Scales has previously been on the radar of clubs in England. Bristol Rovers were set to sign the player in 2019, but as reported by Bristol Live, they eventually pulled the plug on the deal.

The Bristol Live report also reveals that Scales turned down the chance to sign for Manchester City's Under-23 side in favour of playing first-team football.

Where would Scales fit into Celtic's squad?

Scales certainly seems to be a versatile player. Transfermarkt counts 148 outings for UCD and Shamrock Rovers, with 109 of those appearances coming at centre-back.

This season it has been a bit of a different story for the player, as in 24 appearances he has played 12 times on the left - most likely as a wing-back - and nine times at centre-back.

Transfermarkt shows that the Hoops are in need of a player that can play on the left-side of defence. The only left-backs in the squad are Greg Taylor, Boli Bolingoli (who has been linked with an exit this summer) and youngster Adam Montgomery.

Another centre-back would be useful for Ange Postecoglou to have available for selection as well. Even though Celtic have four centre-backs in the squad, only three are available for selection, with Christopher Jullien injured, and one of those - Osaze Urhoghide - has yet to play a competitive game for the first-team.

With his ability to play in two problem positions, Scales could be a useful addition to the Celtic squad.

Will Celtic fans be pleased with the potential deal?

Celtic fans might be underwhelmed by news of this potential transfer. The concern will be that the Hoops are spending six figures on a player from the League of Ireland, and not one with a higher pedigree in the game.

The signing could be seen as a project. The same could be said about Liam Shaw and the aforementioned Urhoghide, neither of whom have featured for the Hoops' first-team yet after signing from Sheffield Wednesday.

If Scales is signed as a squad player then the majority of fans will likely be content the transfer, but there will be doubts if he is quickly brought into the starting XI. There is a big step-up in class between the League of Ireland and the Scottish Premiership.

