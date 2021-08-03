Simone Biles: Former Olympian Henry Cejudo says gymnast needs 'a kick in the a**'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Simone Biles picked up her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after her performance on the balance beam earned her a bronze medal on the apparatus for the second successive Games.

The 24-year-old previously scooped silver with Team USA during the artistic gymnastics team final but retired from the event after her display on the vault.

Citing mental health issues, Biles took some time away from the Olympic stage to focus on her wellbeing, ultimately missing the all-around, vault, floor, and uneven bars events.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist added to her tally in a stunning return in Tokyo. Her bronze in the balance beam takes her overall total to seven Olympic medals.

Biles has been backed by plenty of supporters and professionals during this difficult journey, but not everyone has been so understanding.

Henry Cejudo, a former mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler, has made some provocative comments about the gymnast.

"Let's not confuse 'mental health' with pressure," the 2008 Olympic wrestling champion said, using air quotes when talking about mental health. "You look at all these great athletes, even me as a fighter – 25,000 people watching you throw hands, knees, and elbows. It's an expectation that you must have.

"I believe that Simone Biles pulling out of this thing... I think she really needs to check herself. I think there's time for a little bit of tough love."

Cejudo went on to say that he believes "sometimes we do need a nice kick in the a**."

After withdrawing from the team final, Biles posted an emotional thank you message on Twitter after receiving an outpouring of support.

Despite struggling with her mental health, she managed to return for the final individual event in Tokyo and match her performance on the apparatus from Rio 2016.

