FIFA 22: Pro Clubs gameplay footage and details leaked online

Details regarding FIFA 22 have been leaked online in relation to their popular Pro Clubs mode.

EA's fully customisable game form has kept segments of the gaming community entertained for hours, days and weeks, which allows players to create their own club and compete as part of the same team.

While other modes such as Ultimate Team (FUT) and Career Mode are other fan favourites, Pro Clubs refuses to be crowded out by the game's own competition as players keep coming back every year to this mode.

Not only can you create your own team, but your custom player to match. You can dress your player in different hairstyles, facial features, accessories such as knee straps and headbands, and real-life football boots.

As you progress along in FIFA 22, your player's rating will increase depending on match performances.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs

Thanks to the work of FUTZone on Twitter, we got to see a world first glimpse regarding what Pro Clubs could look like this year.

While there might not be a lot to take from it, it is interesting to see how the respective menus will be set out for FIFA 22.

However, more information dropped shortly after regarding player growth and how this differs from previous FIFA editions.

It appears that a skill tree will be added to help you accrue and track your points to improve abilities such as tackling, shooting and passing, which is a refreshing change and a pleasant surprise to what is already a successful game mode.

If you thought that was all, then you are mistaken! Combined with the player growth system comes something called "Player Archetypes", which allows you to build the type of player you want from the ground up, such as a box-to-box midfielder or a winger that carries a lot of pace.

Player perks provide additional bonuses to specific strong attributes that a player might possess, where you can make your player extra strong in the air, for example.

Finally, we got to see some end of match gameplay which provided some cinematics along with an interesting merge with the player's statistics for that game, which was highlighted in the image above.

An official announcement was expected from EA but according to FIFA Witcher, this was delayed for some reason. For those players that adore the Pro Clubs series, keep your eyes peeled! It is a big week for you!

