Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Where is the fight taking place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr are fighting this month and many boxing fans are wanting to know where this spectacle will be taking place.]

Where is the Pacquaio vs Spence Jr fight taking place?

With the fight during the last week of August, a venue has already been agreed and the two will be fighting in the United States of America.

It is an ideal place for the two to be fighting. They are heading to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This arena in Nevada will be a new experience for the pair of them, as it will be the first time they are both fighting in that arena.

Read More: Errol Spence Jr: How much is his net worth?

They have both had illustrious careers, so there should be no doubt that many will be wanting to go and watch the event or stream it live.

Read More: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: What date is the fight?

What is even better is the fact that it will be able to have full capacity, and this is great to hear, as it is a fight that deserves to have a great audience watching it.

The capacity of the stadium is a huge 20,000 so there should be a great atmosphere for the fight and this makes it an even more mouth-watering prospect.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News