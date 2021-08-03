Halo Infinite: Second multiplayer test could take place before release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite will run another beta test before the game's release in the autumn, according to the developers.

343 Industries will take on board feedback that was provided by the beta testers, in light of the game's November release date in what may have been accidentally leaked by Xbox Mexico previously in a doughnut commercial.

Plenty of insight was provided by the developers in terms of what players might be able to expect, with much faster gameplay than there was in previous generations and sharp graphical detailing across vegetation, structures and physics.

That being said, it isn't the end of the road for testing, with players still in with a shout of getting their hands on Halo Infinite before November.

Halo Infinite Second Multiplayer Test

While 343 have not officially confirmed when the next test is due to take place, John Junyszek, the developers' community manager, revealed that they are "open to reevaluating" another multiplayer trial will take place.

They added that interested players will need to be a Halo Insider member for a chance to be selected for the test - with reference to Gamespot's sign-up guide on how to jump on board the hype train!

This is hugely exciting! If for whatever reason, you didn't get a chance to participate in last weekend's test, then there may be hope for you yet.

Of course, there are no guarantees that it will even take place or every player that registers interest will be selected, but it is still enough for players to sit up and take notice of what 343 are doing.

Halo Infinite will be released before the end of 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

