Usain Bolt is the greatest sprinter that has ever lived.

Last Sunday, Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the gold medal in the men's 100m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a stunning time of 9.80 seconds.

But even that incredible effort from the lightning-quick Italian pales in comparison to Bolt's speediest runs.

The Jamaican icon still holds the 100m Olympic record thanks to his 9.63 second dash at London 2012.

Three years prior to that moment of magic in the English capital, Bolt set the current world record at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin - and it's a time that won't be beaten for decades to come.

The 34-year-old covered the 100m distance in just 9.58 seconds and it's without question one of the greatest feats ever achieved by a human being.

Millions across the world were left stunned in the immediate aftermath of that famous race in Berlin, including sprinting legend Michael Johnson.

The American - who won four Olympic gold medals and eight gold medals at World Championships - was working for the BBC as a pundit on the night Bolt made history and his iconic reaction was caught on camera.

Watch the brilliant clip here...

Johnson stunned by Bolt's world record

One of finest athletes to have graced the sporting world was left utterly speechless, which tells you everything you need to know about the magnitude of Bolt's triumph in Berlin.

Johnson does believe the Jamaican could have recorded a faster time during his career, though.

Just before the London 2012 Olympics, the 53-year-old claimed that Bolt could have gone as low as 9.4 seconds.

He said, per BBC: "Bolt could absolutely run faster, but it would take a tremendous commitment on his part to do a complete overhaul of his technique.

"He could probably run 9.4 seconds. But he would have to do some major training and adjustments in the way that he runs."

