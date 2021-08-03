Aston Villa transfer news: 95% update on Man City target Jack Grealish emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones remains very confident that Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will join Manchester City this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Grealish?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported by The Telegraph that City submitted a £100m bid to sign Grealish last week.

Sky Sports have since claimed that Villa are likely to accept this offer, leaving Grealish himself to make the final decision on whether he wants to join City or if he prefers to stay with his boyhood club.

What has Jones said about Grealish's situation?

Jones is almost certain that Grealish will choose the former option, and opt for a move to Manchester.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, he said: “I remain 95% convinced that Jack Grealish is going to join Man City. Aston Villa have tried, of course they have. You’d have to ask questions of Jack Grealish too if he was to turn this down.

"Take away the emotion for a moment of how much he loves Aston Villa, you’re a professional in your trade and you get the opportunity to join the best company in any business, you’ve got offered great money but more than that you can achieve everything you’d want to.

“That’s what Jack Grealish can do here at Man City and that’s not going to happen at Aston Villa.”

To hear everything that Jones said about Grealish, listen to the video below...

How has Grealish acted during this saga?

The 25-year-old has largely kept quiet over the summer, instead focusing on representing England at Euro 2020 before going on holiday ahead of pre-season.

He returned to training on Monday with Villa, unlike his international teammate Harry Kane, who failed to show up at Tottenham's training ground on Monday.

Kane's behaviour seems to have given a clear indication that he wants to leave Spurs but Grealish has made his intentions less obvious to the public at this stage.

What could Grealish achieve at City?

Jones appears to think that Grealish could "achieve everything" if he moves to the Premier League champions, and that could well be the case.

Pep Guardiola's side are still searching for their first European Cup after losing in the Champions League final in May, and Grealish may be able to help them finally break their duck in this competition.

Furthermore, if he can establish himself in the City team over the coming years, this could help his international ambitions, and turn him from a bit-part player for England to a regular starter for his country.

