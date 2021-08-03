Sunderland Transfer News: Black Cats remain in the hunt for 18-y/o's signature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland will be hoping to make the perfect start to the 2021/22 League One campaign this weekend when they host Wigan Athletic.

The Black Cats stepped up their preparations for this particular clash by taking on Championship side Hull City in their final pre-season friendly of the summer last Friday.

Goals from Will Grigg and Ross Stewart sealed a promising 2-1 victory over the Tigers for Sunderland.

Although it is important not to read too much into pre-season results, manager Lee Johnson would have been pleased to see his players improve their match fitness.

Whereas the 40-year-old has managed to bolster his squad by signing the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle, he has yet to draft in an individual who could help to fill the void left by Charlie Wyke.

After netting 30 goals for Sunderland in all competitions last season, the 28-year-old opted to call time on his stint at the club in order to seal a move to Wigan in July.

Ahead of Wyke's return to the Stadium of Light with the Latics on Saturday, Johnson is looking to sign a forward who managed to illustrate glimpses of his potential in the Premier League earlier this year.

A report from the Northern Echo last week revealed that Sunderland had entered talks with Sheffield United over a potential loan move for Daniel Jebbison who travelled to Wearside to watch the club's meeting with Hull.

The 18-year-old prospect netted one goal in four appearances for the Blades in the top-flight last season as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

In a fresh update concerning Jebbison's future, it has now been revealed that Sunderland may have a battle on their hands to seal a deal for the forward.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are still in the hunt for Jebbison's signature but are now facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion who are both keen to seal a temporary deal.

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Jebbison clearly possesses a great deal of talent, it is hardly a shock that he is attracting attention from several clubs this summer.

In order to have the best chance of winning the race for the forward, Sunderland may need to provide the Blades with assurances regarding game-time as Slavisa Jokanovic's side will want to see one of their prospects make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Although it may take some time for Jebbison to adapt to life in the third-tier due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, there is every chance that he will set this division alight if he replicates the display that he produced against Everton earlier this year over the course of a season.

As well as netting the winner in this particular clash with the Toffees, Jebbison managed to win two aerial duels and provide one key pass as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.59 at Goodison Park.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane skips Spurs training, Tottenham keen on Traore

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News