Manchester City are one of the football teams everybody is talking about right now.

The Premier League champions are currently embroiled in two high-profile transfer sagas that are dominating the news.

City appear to be close to signing Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish in a £100 million deal, which would make him the most expensive player in English history.

Pep Guardiola's side are also heavily linked with a nine-figure move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The player himself has added fuel to the transfer fire this week by reportedly not turning up for pre-season training in order to force a move away from north London.

So it's no wonder that City are the hot topic on social media platforms right now.

Harry Kane to Man City CLOSER | Football Terrace

Live reports about the Manchester outfit and their transfer targets have also been commonplace on Sky Sports News throughout most of last week and this week.

And during one of them on Tuesday, Sky Sports' Gary Cotterill made a bit of an error when referencing the Manchester club while stood outside Spurs' training ground.

Instead of referring to them as 'Manchester City', the reporter accidentally said 'Manchester S***ty' live on air.

Footage of the hilarious incident is already available on social media and you can check out the clip for yourself below:

Sky Sports reporter's unfortunate gaffe

Oh dear...

It's clearly an honest mistake by the respected reporter, which makes it all the more funny.

The saga surrounding Kane - which Cotterill was discussing in the clip above - is one that will likely not have an ending for quite some time.

City appear reluctant to meet the enormous price tag Daniel Levy has set to sign Kane and that could result in things getting a tad ugly after the player's apparent refusal to report for training.

Who knows where the England captain will be playing his football next season...

