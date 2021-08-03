Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds linked with swoop for 41-cap international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about when they make their return to competitive action this weekend in the Championship.

Set to face Coventry City, the Reds know that a positive display at the Ricoh Arena could set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Whilst Forest have managed to show glimpses of promise during pre-season, they will be under no illusion about the task that awaits them.

Ahead of this particular showdown, the Reds have experienced a quiet summer of transfer activity as manager Chris Hughton has been forced to remain patient.

Yet to build upon the signing of Ethan Horvath, Forest may need to step up their pursuits of potential targets in the coming weeks in order to avoid the possibility of missing out to some of their rivals in this division.

One area in particular that Hughton may need to bolster between now and the end of the window is the left-back position.

Having recently waved goodbye to Yuri Ribeiro, Forest are relatively short of options in this role and thus it is hardly surprising that they have been linked with a player who is capable of delivering the goods at full-back.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are eyeing up a potential swoop for Gent defender Milad Mohammadi.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped on 41 occasions by Iran at international level, will reportedly be allowed to leave the Belgian side on a free transfer due to the fact that they want to get him off of their wage bill.

However, in order to secure the services of Mohammadi, Forest will need to fend off competition from Watford and West Bromwich Albion who are also keeping tabs on the left-back.

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this particular report turns out to be true, it will be fascinating to see whether Forest are able to convince Mohammadi to make the move to the City Ground.

When you consider that the defender has already rejected moves to AEK Athens and Ferencvaros this summer, the Reds could potentially face an uphill battle to seal a deal.

As well as demonstrating his versatility last season by featuring on the left-hand side of midfield for Gent, Mohammadi also managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 in the Jupiler Pro League.

Providing that the full-back is willing to make this particular switch, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes on to become a key asset for Forest who will be determined to push on in the Championship later this year.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane skips Spurs training, Tottenham keen on Traore

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News