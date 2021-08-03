Rangers Transfer News: Gers winger set for League One move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is set to join Wigan on loan, Will Unwin reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Jordan Jones?

The journalist claims that Jones is set to join League One side Wigan Athletic on loan.

The Northern Irishman is due to make a swift return to that division, after spending the second-half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

"Jordan Jones will join Wigan on loan from Rangers, I am told," he said.

Why is a loan deal a good move for Jones?

A move to Wigan seems like a good chance for Jones to find some regular first-team football, which he likely isn't going to get at Rangers. The 26-year-old has made just 19 appearances for the Gers since he moved to Ibrox in 2019.

He played more games for Sunderland - 21 appearances - during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light than he has in his entire Rangers career.

Jones surely has a better chance of playing football at Wigan than he does at Ibrox, where he has fallen out of favour.

Why has Jones fallen out of favour at Rangers?

The former Kilmarnock man has fallen out of favour at Rangers due to off-pitch events last season.

He and George Edmundson - who recently left the Gers to join Ipswich - were suspended by the club last November for attending a private gathering that breached protocols. The duo were later banned for seven games each.

Not long after that, Jones moved to Sunderland on loan. Despite being a first-team regular for the Black Cats, he failed to help them win promotion to the Championship.

Now it looks like Jones will have another chance to help a League One side return to the second tier of English football.

Does Jones have a future at Rangers?

Jones likely doesn't have much of a future at Rangers, unless he turns in a career best season for the Latics.

The player is under contract until 2023, so he can return to Ibrox at the end of his loan spell - although, if it's a year-long deal, there will only be 12 months left on his contract.

Should Jones perform well for Wigan, the League One side may well want to make his transfer a permanent one, and it seems unlikely Steven Gerrard would stand in Jones' way.



Then again, if he can hit double figures in goals and assists for Wigan, it could encourage Gerrard to give him one more chance to become a first-team regular at Rangers.

The best spell of Jones' career so far has been his time at Kilmarnock, when he scored 11 goals and contributed 22 assists in 119 games. At Sunderland last season, Jones chipped in with three goals and four assists.

