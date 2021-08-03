Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has got the better of a ridiculous number of defenders over the course of his iconic career. As a rule, those that have tried to take liberties with the four-time Ballon d'Or winner haven't come out of it too well.

This was particularly true for Mikael Lustig when his Sweden side took on Ronaldo's Portugal in a World Cup qualifying play-off in Lisbon in November 2013.

With the first leg of the tie locked at 0-0, Lustig got into a needless spat with then-Real Madrid star Ronaldo following an offside decision. The pair shared a few choice words with one another before Ronaldo inched his head towards that of the AIK man in frustration.

The move was ill-advised but - as you can see from the video below - there was absolutely no contact. That fact, however, doesn't stop Lustig from trying to play the incident up to the referee by putting his hand to his face as though he has been hurt.

Television producers missed the incident live, but a replay soon shows the aftermath in all its glory.

Ronaldo, who was on a yellow card at the time, can't believe that his opponent trying his luck in such a fashion. As soon as he realises that the official is having none of Lustig's protests, Ronaldo decides to mercilessly mock the Swede by wiping at his eyes - as if to call the defender a crybaby.

Whatever your feelings on the Portuguese captain, you have to admit that he was 100% in the right here.

With Lustig's ploy to get him sent off foiled, it didn't take Ronaldo long to have the last laugh. as he headed home the game's winning goal eight minutes from time. For Portugal, though, the job was only half done - as they still had a tricky-looking second leg to negotiate in Stockholm four days later.

Perhaps partially motivated by Lustig's antics in the first encounter, Ronaldo put on an absolute masterclass - bagging himself a hattrick in a 3-2 win. The result sent Portugal to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and left Sweden - and Lustig - dreaming of what might have been. You do wonder if he now regrets getting on Ronaldo's bad side.

