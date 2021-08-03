Man City Transfer News: "There will be another bid" for Tottenham's Harry Kane

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City will make another bid to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Dean Jones reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

The Premier League champions have reportedly already seen a bid of at least £100m for Kane fall on deaf ears this summer.

Nonetheless, it was recently disclosed that Kane intends on telling Tottenham that he wants to join the Etihad outfit.

The striker has yet to return to Tottenham for pre-season training, seemingly in a bid to catalyse a move away, but Tottenham's reported stance on the matter is that Kane is not for sale.



What has Dean Jones said about Kane?

Dean Jones states that although Manchester City will make another offer to sign Kane, he is unsure if it will be enough for Tottenham to sell, while City will not be able to offer up to £200m for the player due to Financial Fair Play.

"I don’t know if he (Kane) will return to training but there will be another bid, whether it’s enough I’m not convinced to be honest. The problem they’ve got here, and I know we’ve talked about how Financial Fair Play has relaxed and so on, and it helps them do these deals," he said whilst appearing on The Football Terrace.

"They can only go so far, they can’t just pay £180m and keep going - £200m, £220m - there has still got to be a limit to it. They are still going to answer questions in the future about the financials involved in deals like this. They still have to be careful about how far they can push things," Jones continued.

Jones reckons that the most that City will offer for Kane is £140m.

"If they go and spend £100m on (Jack) Grealish and go and offer £130m for Kane, that’s far beyond anything they’ve done on any two players before. To go beyond £130m I’d be very surprised to be honest. £140m maybe, but £160m I just haven’t seen that coming."

Hear what Jones said in full about Kane's transfer situation in the video below...

Why would Kane cost so much money?

Kane would cost so much to sign because he is a world-class striker. He has scored 221 goals in 336 games for Tottenham, which is a remarkable strike rate.

There is also the fact that he is English to take into account - often homegrown players go for a lot of money in the Premier League. An example of that would be the £50m Arsenal had to spend to sign Ben White from Brighton despite having just one year of top flight football under his belt.

There's also a premium that comes with selling to another Premier League club - added compensation for strengthening a rival team while weakening your own.

But perhaps the biggest factor in any transfer fee for Kane is his contract. It runs until 2024, so Tottenham are under no pressing need to sell.

Spurs seem to hold most of the aces when it comes to Kane, despite his willingness to move on.

Are there any cheaper alternatives to Kane?

One player that could be a cheaper alternative to Kane is Danny Ings. Talksport reported last month that the Southampton striker is holding out for Manchester City or Manchester United to come in for him as he enters the last year of his contract.

The report discloses that Ings has turned down Southampton's offers of a new deal.

Ings would certainly be less expensive than Kane, but he isn't the world-class striker that the England skipper is. He has scored 106 goals in 297 career appearances, and at 29 he is actually older than Kane.

