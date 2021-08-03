Celtic Transfer News: £15k per-week signing confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have announced the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart via their official club website.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joe Hart?

The Hoops have disclosed that the 34-year-old has signed a three-deal with the club.

Before the signing was announced, transfer expert Fab Romano took to Twitter to reveal how much the former Manchester City goalkeeper will earn per week at Celtic Park.

How much will Hart earn at Celtic?

Romano stated that the former Manchester City goalkeeper will be earning £15,000 a week, which is less than what was previously reported.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Football Insider claimed that the Hoops were set to offer the 34-year-old wages of just over £35,000 a week. Romano reports that it will be less than half that amount.

Is signing Hart a gamble?

Signing Hart has to be considered a bit of a gamble due to his lack of first-team football in recent seasons. The former West Ham goalkeeper has not played a league game since December 2018, when his Burnley side lost 5-1 to Everton.

On the plus side, he did play 10 games for Tottenham in cup competitions last season, so he has played some first-team football recently.

Nonetheless, Celtic don't have any goalkeepers in the squad that are in good form at the moment.

Vasilis Barkas was dropped by Ange Postecoglou after a mistake against Midtjylland, while Scott Bain didn't cover himself in glory in the weekend's 2-1 loss to Hearts, as he failed to keep out John Soutar's winning goal.

Bearing that in mind, there is a risk that a rusty Hart only exacerbates Celtic's goalkeeper problems rather than solving them.

Postecoglou and all at the club will be hoping that isn't the case and Hart manages to hit the ground running.

Who else could Celtic sign this week?

The Hoops have completed a double signing. Not only has Hart joined, but Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy has signed for the Hoops on a free transfer.

McCarthy, who is a Celtic fan, has signed a four-year deal with the club after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The Bhoys have been lacking in midfield since Scott Brown left to join Aberdeen in the summer, and Postecoglou will hope that McCarthy can add something extra to a Celtic side which has yet to win a competitive match this season.

Celtic have been linked with a few other players recently. The Irish Sun disclosed that the Hoops are in talks over Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales.

The Bhoys have also been linked with Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers. The Daily Record claimed that the North London club have put a £5m price tag on the defender.

Only time will tell if Celtic get any more potential transfer deals completed this week.

