Manchester United Transfer News: Update on potential Kieran Trippier transfer

Manchester United target Kieran Trippier is confident that Atletico Madrid are working on finding a replacement for him, Dean Jones reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

The Atletico Madrid right-back is eager to return to England and join Manchester United, the Telegraph reported last month.

However, it has since been claimed that United will wait until later in the transfer window to conclude a deal for the defender, when they believe his price-tag will be lower.

The 30-year-old, who won the La Liga title last season, is under contract with Atletico until 2023.

What has Dean Jones said about Trippier?

Transfer expert Jones claims Trippier is confident that Atletico are working on finding his successor in the side, which will then allow him to complete a move to Manchester.

Jones reckons that the transfer will be completed this summer, even though the right-back is not a priority signing for United.

"I honestly think this deal will be done. Trippier is confident that Atletico Madrid are working on finding a replacement for him.

"As soon as they are far enough down the road that that’s been clinched, then he should be able to negotiate with United about what’s going to happen there.

"It’s just about patience really, it was never a priority for Man United to sign Trippier" Jones said, whilst appearing on The Football Terrace.

Who are Atletico looking to sign as Trippier's replacement?

AS reports that Atletico are eyeing up Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who is looking to leave the Italian side after spending last season on loan at PSG.

Florenzi, who was part of Italy's European Championship winning squad, was a regular in the PSG line-up last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 45-cap international seems to like getting forward, as WhoScored shows that he produced the second-most crosses per Ligue 1 game for PSG last season, with an average of 1.2.

His stay in France was not permanent and the player has returned to Italy. But that might not be for long should Atletico sign the 30-year-old.

How will Trippier fit into the Manchester United squad?

Should the 33-cap England international join Manchester United, then he will have a battle on his hands for first-team football with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.



Wan-Bissaka made 54 appearances in all competitions last season and is undeniably United's first-choice at right-back.

But Trippier featured prominently for England in the European Championship, making five appearances and providing an assist for Luke Shaw's goal in the final.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjær wants to make the right-back area of the team one of the most competitive in the squad. That will certainly be the case should Trippier get his wish and move to Old Trafford.

