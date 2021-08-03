Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ever since Harry Kane failed to return to pre-season training as scheduled on Monday in a bid to push through a move to Manchester City, many personalities from around the footballing world have had their say on the matter.

One man who knows Kane better than most is Gary Neville, who worked alongside Kane as a coach for the England national side.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the always-opinionated former Manchester United defender revealed that he felt there was no justification for Kane's actions, regardless of his desire to leave the North London club.

"If Harry Kane was meant to report to pre-season training with Tottenham on Monday, then he should've come back,' he said. 'You can never advocate any player not turning up for training - it's as simple as that.

"You've got to turn up and you've got to do your job. However, I've worked with Harry and I can't think of a more professional footballer that I've ever seen."

So apparently out of character is Kane's recent conduct that Neville speculated that the England captain must have major issues with those at the top of the Spurs hierarchy, namely chairman Daniel Levy.

"'He does everything right, so he must be seriously annoyed. Something has happened badly that has made him do that.

"He had to turn up at training, but there must be a massive reason behind the scenes for him not to have. It all depends on what's been agreed but I can only imagine Harry feels that an agreement has been backed out of from Tottenham's side.

"It still doesn't excuse it for me. He should still have come into training, and you respect your teammates. You still have to go and stand with them and sit in the dressing-room, but it's clear now that there's a collision course.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"He wouldn't do this unless there was something significantly wrong behind the scenes. It's a big call to have to make [refusing to turn up to training]. For the England captain to not turn up at his club, it doesn't get any bigger."

Although Neville disagrees with the way that Kane has handled himself over the past few days, the former Valencia boss says he definitely understands why the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner wants to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

"He [Kane] wants to go and win those trophies and challenge for league titles. Tottenham? Are they going to do that? Probably not in the next two or three years...They haven't done for the last 20 or 30 years, barring one or two [exceptions]."

In an ironic twist of fate, Manchester City will visit Tottenham on the first weekend of the new Premier League season. Given that the match takes place more than two weeks before the summer transfer window ends, it would be a surprise if Kane is allowed to leave before that fixture. This window's biggest transfer story looks to have plenty of time to run yet.

News Now - Sport News