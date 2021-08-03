Premier League quiz: How much do you know about these top-flight summer signings?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League campaign set to kick-off later this month, there has already been a flurry of transfer activity this summer.

The likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Arsenal have all opted to splash the cash as they try to reach new heights in the top-flight later this year.

Whereas Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be hoping that the arrival of Jadon Sancho for a reported fee of £73m will turn them into title contenders, Villa's gamble to spend £33m on Emiliano Buendia could potentially be a risk worth taking if he hits the ground running in the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's decision to pay Brighton & Hove Albion £50m for Ben White may turn out to be a wise call if he is able to help them launch a push for a top-four finish.

Considering that the window is not set to close until the end of August, it will be fascinating to see whether the British transfer fee record is broken by Manchester City.

Currently held by their arch-rivals Manchester United who spent an initial fee of £89m to secure the services of Paul Pogba in 2016, Pep Guardiola's side could exceed this amount in their pursuit of Jack Grealish.

As reported by The Telegraph last week, City have submitted a £100m offer for the England international as they look to lure him away from Villa.

Enter Giveaway

Ahead of the new season, we have decided to take a look back at some of the Premier League's most expensive summer transfers in our latest quiz.

How much did Arsenal pay for Mesut Ozil in 2013? Who was the most expensive signing in the previous summer window?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow football fans!

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

News Now - Sport News