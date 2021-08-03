Manchester United Transfer News: Stance on Aston Villa target Axel Tuanzebe revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are willing to let centre-back Axel Tuanzebe leave the club on loan, the Express & Star reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Axel Tuanzebe?

The report discloses that the Old Trafford club are content to let the 23-year-old leave on loan, and Aston Villa are keen to sign him for what would be a third temporary spell.

Tuanzebe was a mainstay for the Birmingham side in 2018/19. He made 30 appearances and helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League.

He had originally moved to Villa Park on a temporary deal in January 2018, but an injury limited his involvement.

Which clubs want to sign Tuanzebe?

The report reveals that Villa are not the only Premier League club interested in signing the 6 ft 1 defender.

Newcastle are keen on bringing Tuanzebe to St James' Park as well, but the report states that as it stands Aston Villa are the 'frontrunners' in this particular transfer battle.

Are Manchester United making the right decision?

United are certainly making an interesting decision when it comes to the 23-year-old's future at the club. His contract expires at the end of the season, but Transfermarkt shows that there is the option to extend it to 2023.

That may be why United are prepared to let the defender temporarily exit the club. A year on loan elsewhere in the Premier League will allow them to decide whether its worth extending Tuanzebe's contract by a year, offering him a longer deal or letting him leave on a free transfer.

In his time at Manchester United, Tuanzebe has failed to hold down a first-team place, being limited to only 37 appearances for the club. But that could change in the future should the defender have a good season at Villa Park.

Who will be Solskjaer's centre-back options this season?

United already have a number of central defenders at the club. Transfermarkt shows that the Old Trafford side have five players in their squad that can play in that position - captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Tuanzebe.

There will soon be another option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to chose from, as Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is set to join the club. A deal has been agreed in principle which will see the 28-year-old French international move to Old Trafford.

The first-choice partnership at the back for United will most likely be Maguire and Varane - a combination of the club captain and a big-name signing - with the likes of Lindelof, Bailly and Jones getting their chance when injuries, suspensions or a loss of form occur.

Jones could in fact be on his way out of United this summer but Tuanzebe may well still be United's fifth-choice centre-back at best. It makes far more sense for him to join a club like Villa, where he's more likely to force his way into the starting XI.

