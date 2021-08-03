Chelsea Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel's stance on major Romelu Lukaku deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are serious about signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, transfer expert Dean Jones reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Romelu Lukaku?

The Champions League winners have reportedly made a bid to bring the 98-cap Belgian international back to Stamford Bridge, which has been turned down by the Italian champions.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea's offer of £85m and Marcos Alonso was rejected by Inter.

What has Dean Jones said about Lukaku?

Jones states that people in London that know the striker expect a deal will be done to take Lukaku back to Chelsea.

"This is advancing, this story is moving all the time. Yesterday I took so many calls on it, suddenly it became a live story. People in London that know Lukaku, and like Lukaka a lot, are very excited, they are starting to believe that Lukaku is coming back to London," he said whilst appearing on the Football Terrace.

Jones also disclosed that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to sign the forward, and Lukaku is aware of this.

"Thomas Tuchel... is really, really keen on Romelu Lukaku. I know that Lukaku has been made aware of that. Lukaku is in no doubt that if he joins Chelsea it’s because everybody there wants him to be there," he stated.

Jones reckons that the Blues are very serious about signing the former West Brom man, and they believe he will be playing in the Premier League this season.

"It’s moving fast, the fee needs to be agreed, but it seems little doubt to me that Chelsea are very, very serious about getting this deal done, and are starting to believe that Lukaku will be their new number nine."

Check out what Jones said in full about Lukaku potentially re-joining Chelsea in the video below...

How does Lukaku compare to Chelsea's current strikers?

Last season, Lukaku was in terrific form for Inter as helped them to the Serie A title. He scored 30 goals in 44 games in all competitions. That is far more goals than any Chelsea striker managed.

Transfermarkt shows that there are currently three strikers in the Blues' first-team squad, and they didn't come close to Lukaku's total at Inter.

Michy Batshuayi scored twice last season whilst on loan at Crystal Palace, Timo Werner scored 12 goals and Tammy Abraham also found the back of the net 12 times last season.

Chelsea need a goal scorer, and it is no surprise that Tuchel is said to be keen on bringing Lukaku to London.

Should Lukaku return to Chelsea or stay at Inter?

Lukaku has a big decision to make. Inter seem eager to keep him, as they have reportedly turned down an £85m offer from Chelsea. But having now won a top flight title with Inter, Lukaku's decision might come down to what team has the better chance of winning the Champions League.

Chelsea are of course defending European champions, whilst Inter failed to get out of the group stages last season, finishing bottom.

If Lukaku wants to succeed in Europe's biggest competition, then Chelsea seem like the more viable option.

News Now - Sport News