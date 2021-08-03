Man United Transfer News: Excitement over Erling Haaland situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Manchester United are pleased with how Erling Haaland's current situation is playing out.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Haaland?

It has recently been reported that Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top target to fill their starting berth up front next term.

The same report states that Borussia Dortmund remain unwilling to sell Haaland this summer, indicating that it is growing increasingly likely that he will remain with the Bundesliga club for the upcoming campaign.

What has Jones said about Man United's thoughts on the Haaland situation?

Jones has admitted that he doesn't believe things have progressed as Chelsea would have liked with regards to trying to sign Haaland. He has also revealed that United remain hopeful that the 21-year-old will still be available next summer, when his release clause of €75m (£63.9m) will come into play.

He told The Football Terrace: “It hasn’t quite come through as far as Chelsea hoped it would by now, I think it would be fair to say.”

“Borussia Dortmund will be closing the door at the end of the week because they need to focus on the new season. Erling Haaland knows that he has so many options open to him next summer. Man United, by the way, are becoming quite excited by all this – the fact that Haaland might still be on the market next summer.

“Let’s see how that one grows if he is still at Dortmund because they want to be in that conversation massively.”

To hear everything that Jones said on Haaland, listen to the video below...

What is Haaland's record at Dortmund?

Haaland joined Dortmund midway through the 2019/20 season, and hit the ground running by netting 13 goals in 15 league appearances at the back end of the campaign.

He continued to flourish in his first full season as well by scoring 27 times in 28 Bundesliga matches. His record in Europe was even better, as he found the target on 10 occasions in eight games.

Overall, he has scored a remarkable 57 goals in 59 matches for Dortmund, while also chipping in with 15 assists.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

Is it going to be a fascinating race for his signature next summer?

It is still possible that Haaland leaves Dortmund this summer but if he does stay in Germany for another year, it could be a fascinating battle to sign him in 2022.

If he can maintain the form that he has shown over the last 18 months, it seems likely that all of the major clubs across Europe will be keen to secure his services once his release clause can be activated, and United will hope that they can pip all of their rivals to land one of the biggest talents in the game.

News Now - Sport News