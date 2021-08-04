Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell earned a lot of admirers during the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Canaries were relegated from the English top-flight, but the silky midfielder gave a great account of himself throughout the campaign.

Cantwell scored six goals and registered two assists in his 37 Premier League appearances in 2019/20, a fine return from a player in a team near the foot of the table.

Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old was linked with a move elsewhere after Norwich's relegation to the Championship was confirmed, but he opted to remain at Carrow Road.

That's proven to be a great decision for both club and player, with Cantwell enjoying a stellar campaign in the English second-tier in 2020/21.

The long-haired maestro netted six goals and contributed seven assists in 33 league appearances as Norwich secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Cantwell is certainly a player to watch out for in the upcoming season and judging by one of his latest goal contributions in pre-season, he's not short of confidence whatsoever.

Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal ADVANCED STAGES | Football Terrace

On Tuesday evening, Norwich beat Gillingham 5-0 in a friendly and Cantwell produced arguably the greatest assist of 2021 so far for the team's second goal.

The playmaker picked up the ball in the middle of the park and sprayed it out wide, before making his way into the penalty area.

Cantwell's intelligent movement was rewarded with a pass into his feet and that's when the real magic happened.

The Norwich man controlled the ball with a couple of kick-ups and then bicycle-kicked it to the far post for Adam Idah to head home.

Take a look at the outrageous assist here...

Cantwell goes full Ronaldinho vs Gillingham

Oh. My. God.

We cannot think of a better assist this year than that. Does it matter if it occurred in a pre-season friendly? In our opinion, absolutely not.

The skill level on show from Cantwell was befitting of a prime Ronaldinho and not many English players can say they've ever produced that during their careers.

Cantwell looks ready to make his mark in 2021/22, which makes his £5.5m valuation on Fantasy Premier League all the more attractive.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News