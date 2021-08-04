Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Belgium’s Thomas van der Plaetsen suffered a cruel and nasty-looking leg injury during the long jump in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old decathlete, who won a gold medal at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam, left the stadium in a wheelchair following his first attempt in the event.

Van der Plaetsen sprinted and then injured his right leg as he made his final plant to jump into the sandpit.

The Belgian’s knee appeared to hyperextend on launch. Because he had already committed to the jump, Van der Plaetsen was powerless to prevent himself landing face first into the sand.

"It didn’t look good,” Eurosport commentator Martin Gillingham said. “He aborted the first take-off, walked rather gingerly back feeling the back of his hamstring and then went again.

“At the point of take-off it just didn’t happen. All the pressure is going on the take-off leg. It’s desperately unfortunate.”

Watch the incident here…

Van der Plaetsen left stadium in wheelchair

Van der Plaetsen was then seen leaving the stadium in a wheelchair after receiving treatment from the medical staff.

Even if he manages to continue the decathlon, his chances of winning a medal at the Games now appear to be over.

It was a bitterly cruel moment for the 2016 European champion, who was competing in the second of 10 events in the decathlon.

We hope Van der Plaetsen makes a full and speedy recovery.

