Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku could be on his way back to Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes.

The Belgium international, who scored 24 league goals last season to help Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010, is reportedly keen on a return to Stamford Bridge.

This is according to an exclusive report by The Sun, who understand that Lukaku feels he has unfinished business at Chelsea.

Lukaku initially signed for the Blues back in 2011, completing a £10 million move from Anderlecht as a promising 18-year-old.

"I dreamed to play here since I was 10 years old. It was just what I was searching for," he told reporters at the time.

"I used to watch Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scoring goals and remember one against Manchester United, the volley at Old Trafford, and I decided I wanted to support this team.

"It's amazing to arrive here in a big club with big ambition. It was just what I was searching for."

Lukaku endured difficult first spell at Chelsea

However, Lukaku’s opportunities in west London were limited and he was subsequently unable to show Chelsea fans his true quality.

A cruel penalty miss in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup against Bayern Munich reportedly left the Belgian feeling ‘as though he needed time away from Chelsea’.

After a successful loan spell with Everton, Lukaku then agreed to join the Toffees on a permanent deal in 2014 - and he hasn’t looked back since.

He went on to play for Manchester United, where he scored 42 goals in 96 games, before moving to Inter in 2019.

And the powerful centre-forward has established his status as one of Europe’s most prolific and formidable strikers over the past couple of years.

Now Chelsea are trying to bring him back to the club for a second spell. They’ve already failed with two bids to sign the 28-year-old.

The most recent offer submitted was £85 million, including defender Marcos Alonso.

A bid of around £100 million, however, may be enough for the Blues to land their number one transfer target.

Lukaku's reaction to seeing Stamford Bridge for first time

There’s no question that Chelsea occupy a special place in Lukaku’s heart.

Check out his beautiful reaction to seeing Stamford Bridge for the first time back in 2010…

Here's a slightly longer version in which he confirms to the tour guide that he supported Chelsea...

"The day I play here in this stadium will be the single time in my life that you would see me cry," he said in the footage from the documentary De School von Lukaku, per ESPN.

"I'm going to succeed, I'm not dreaming. I'm going to play here someday, I'm sure. What a stadium this is."

Eleven years later and Lukaku could be on the verge of realising his dream of becoming a Stamford Bridge superstar.

