On Wednesday afternoon UK time, there will be a new gold medal winner in the men's 200m event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A new man will stand on the podium in place of the now retired Usain Bolt, who finished first at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

It will be weird seeing a 200m final without the Jamaican icon charging ahead of the pack, just like it was in the 100m race last Sunday.

To be honest, the Olympic Games as a whole just isn't the same without Bolt and that's not solely because of his incredible ability in multiple track events.

The fastest man in history didn't just wow spectators with his awesome speed, he also put a smile on their faces with his infectious personality.

A fine example of just that came at Rio 2016, when Bolt and Andre De Grasse - the Canadian sprinter tipped to win 200m gold at Tokyo 2020 - shared a lovely moment towards the end of their semi-final race.

The two athletes were streets ahead of the competition and cruising into the final, so when they approached the finish line, they had a little smile at one another before and after they crossed.

It's an interaction that is, and will forever be, the stuff of legend and you can watch footage of it for yourself below:

Bolt & De Grasses's bromance

A truly iconic sporting moment and it's no surprise that the video has over 3.6 million views at the time of writing.

After their semi-final race, both men spoke about the bromance they had displayed out on the track.

Bolt said, per BBC: "He was supposed to slow down. I said, 'What are you doing, it's a semi-final?' But I think he wanted to push me. I was a bit lazy, but I got round."

"We were just having fun," De Grasse added. "I just wanted to go out there and push him to his limits a bit."

