UFC president Dana White said he hopes Oscar De La Hoya gets knocked out by Vitor Belfort in his comeback fight.

The American made his feelings clear when asked about his opinion on De La Hoya vs Belfort, which will take place on September 11 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

White's ongoing feud with De La Hoya stems from Floyd Mayweather's super fight against Irish UFC star Conor McGregor, where 'Golden Boy' railed against what he saw as a slight on the noble art of boxing.

And it appears that White has never quite forgiven him for trying to damage his reputation.

“I’m praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out, and viciously, viciously knocks him out,” White told The Pat McAfee Show.

“Hopefully all the coke sniffing and tequila drinking and whatever other s--- that guy has been up to has caught up with him and Vitor lays one right on the big mouth of his and knocks him unconscious.”

White once again made reference to De La Hoya's well-documented problems with drugs and alcohol abuse, but admitted that he is one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

"As much as I can’t stand that dirt bag, De La Hoya is legit,” he added. “Back in the day when me and De La Hoya were cool, I actually was up in his camp.

"Just his jab could knock people out. De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. This is a real fight between two real guys.

"I think that Vitor obviously has the power to KO him, but De La Hoya’s no joke, either.”

Belfort, (1-0, 1 KO), is a 44-year-old Brazilian who dethroned former light heavyweight champion Randy Couture in dramatic fashion to win the UFC title in January 2004.

However, Belfort has lost three of his last four bouts to leave him with a 26-14 (18 KO) MMA career record.

Speaking to MixedMartialArts.com, Belfort's teammate Aung La Nsang has warned fans against thinking Belfort will be a diminished force in the boxing ring because of his recent slump in form.

“I sparred with him before I signed this contract. He was supposed to be fighting. I was his main training partner for that boxing fight.

"He’s got power and he can take a shot. I didn’t go easy on him because he’s 44-years-old. He actually tried to knock me out, and I did too.

"He’s got a chin, and if you’re a betting man, I would put all your money on Vitor.”

