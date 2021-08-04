Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sir Alex Ferguson didn't get many things wrong at Manchester United.

His assertion that Phil Jones could one day grow into the greatest player to have ever pulled on the iconic red shirt, however, was an example of the legendary Scotsman missing the mark when judging a young and burgeoning talent.

Of course, a series of niggling injuries would have done little to help the former England international who, it must be said, has had the kind of career millions of people would envy.

Lifting the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League all while making 27 appearances for his country and playing in two World Cups is no mean feat, of course.

Still, as much as it's important to respect Jones' achievements, it's hard to argue that there isn't an element of sadness when reflecting on his career. At 29, he looks far behind the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the United pecking order and that's before even factoring in the imminent arrival of Raphael Varane.

Not since January 2020 has he featured and, sadly, this strange state of limbo his career is seemingly entrenched in seems set to continue.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Jones is currently viewed as 'unsellable'.

As a result of his injury problems, the former Blackburn Rovers youngster isn't currently attracting enough transfer interest from teams willing to pay United to take him off their hands.

Indeed, his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2023 either, making it a very real possibility that interested parties don't make a move for at least another year. Thought to be costing United around £4m per year in wages, it looks far from an ideal situation for all involved.

Sadly, Jones is stuck between a rock and a hard place at the moment.

