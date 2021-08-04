Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane appears determined to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England captain has reportedly refused to turn up for pre-season training this week, which has added more fuel to fire of arguably the biggest transfer saga of the summer.

Kane seems to have his heart set on a move to Manchester City, where he would likely win a plethora of major honours.

Pep Guardiola's side won both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup in 2020/21, while Kane is yet to lift a single trophy in his career.

For a player of his undeniable quality, that's just not on really and you can understand why he is eager to move.

However, the way Kane is going about it leaves a bit of a sour taste in the mouth and he's in danger of tarnishing his glowing reputation among the Spurs faithful.

Kane's apparent refusal to turn up to pre-season training looks as if it has ruffled teammate Heung-min Son's feathers as well.

The two forwards have been partners-in-crime for years now, but the South Korean superstar now appears to have liked an Instagram post mocking Kane's lack of trophies at Spurs.

Son 'likes' Instagram post about Kane

The caption on the Instagram post reads: “REMINDER: A player is never bigger than a club. ‘Harry Kane FC’ has 0 Trophies. Tottenham Hotspur has 26 trophies.”

Interesting, very interesting...

While it's probably the case that Son has liked the post by accident, there is a small chance that he is a bit fuming with the controversial stance Kane appears to have taken this week.

The South Korean recently signed a new contract at Spurs that will see him remain at the north London club until 2025.

Maybe he believed that Kane would be operating alongside him for the foreseeable future under Nuno Espirto Santo and the intensification of the transfer saga has annoyed him?

Who knows, but what is clear is that Spurs as a club need to find a solution to their Kane problem as soon as possible.

